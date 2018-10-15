Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $654M

The California Lottery’s Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated around $654 million.

Crowds of people flock to the Primm Valley Lotto Store in order to buy lottery tickets in Primm, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman)

A line of people wraps around the the Primm Valley Lotto Store building with people waiting to buy Mega Millions lottery tickets in Primm, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. The California Lottery's Mega Millions jackpot is more than $654 million, making it the the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and is closing in on third largest in the U.S. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman)

A line of people wraps around the the Primm Valley Lotto Store building with people waiting to buy lMega Millions lottery tickets in Primm, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman)

Crowds of people flock to the Primm Valley Lotto Store in order to buy Mega Millions lottery tickets in Primm, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman)

Bill Smith of North Las Vegas purchases lottery tickets at the Primm Valley Lotto Store in Primm, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. The California Lottery's Mega Millions jackpot is more than $654 million, making it the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and is closing in on third largest in the U.S. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman)

Crowds of people flock to the Primm Valley Lotto Store in order to buy lottery tickets in Primm, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. The California Lottery's Mega Millions jackpot is more than $654 million, making it the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and is closing in on third largest in the U.S. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman)

Rob Foos from Ohio scratches off his recently purchased lottery tickets for potential winnings in the Primm Valley Lotto Store in Primm, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman)

Crowds of people flock to the Primm Valley Lotto Store in order to buy lottery tickets in Primm, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.(Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman)

Customers at the Primm Valley Lotto Store check their purchased lottery tickets for potential winnings in Primm, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman)

John Gamboa of Henderson shows off his $10 winnings with the corresponding lottery ticket at the Primm Valley Lotto Store in Primm, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman)

Crowds of people flock to the Primm Valley Lotto Store in order to buy Mega Millions lottery tickets in Primm, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal @carolinebrehman)

A line of people surrounded the Primm Valley Lotto Store on Monday to purchase their Mega Millions lottery tickets.

No winning ticket was declared after Friday night’s drawing for the $548 million jackpot. The California Lottery’s Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated at $654 million.

The next drawing is scheduled for 8 p.m. PDT Tuesday.

This is the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and is closing in on the third largest. It is likely to surpass the current No. 3, also a Mega Millions’ jackpot, of $656 million.

31900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Jean, CA 89019