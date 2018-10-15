Mega Millions jackpot estimated at $654M

A line of people surrounded the Primm Valley Lotto Store on Monday to purchase their Mega Millions lottery tickets.
No winning ticket was declared after Friday night’s drawing for the $548 million jackpot. The California Lottery’s Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated at $654 million.
The next drawing is scheduled for 8 p.m. PDT Tuesday.
This is the fourth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and is closing in on the third largest. It is likely to surpass the current No. 3, also a Mega Millions’ jackpot, of $656 million.31900 S Las Vegas Blvd, Jean, CA 89019