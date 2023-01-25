51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local Nevada

Miner killed, another hurt in northeast Nevada accident

The Associated Press
January 24, 2023 - 4:27 pm
 
A view looking out from the Goldstrike roaster cooling tower at Nevada Gold Mines' Carlin opera ...
A view looking out from the Goldstrike roaster cooling tower at Nevada Gold Mines' Carlin operation in October 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

ELKO — One miner was killed and another injured in an accident at an underground mine in northeast Nevada, Nevada Gold Mines reported Tuesday.

The worker who was injured in the accident in Eureka County on Monday was treated at an area hospital and released, the company said. No names have been released.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday the accident involved hand tools at the Goldstrike Underground operation, about 25 miles north of Carlin, but no other details have been released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved,” the company said in a statement. It has more than 7,000 employees in Nevada.

The last hardrock mining fatality in Nevada was nearly a year ago when a truck driver was killed in a crash on Feb. 14 at NGM’s Cortez Underground Mine, the Elko Daily Fress Press reported.

MOST READ
1
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
2 $100K-plus slots jackpots hit at Strip casino
2
Judge ‘singled out’ Henry Ruggs’ DUI case, attorneys allege
Judge ‘singled out’ Henry Ruggs’ DUI case, attorneys allege
3
Raiders’ pending free agents: Who to keep and who to let go
Raiders’ pending free agents: Who to keep and who to let go
4
Sphere CEO sidesteps U2 questions, but promises 4-6 superstar acts
Sphere CEO sidesteps U2 questions, but promises 4-6 superstar acts
5
5 takeaways from Lombardo’s State of the State speech
5 takeaways from Lombardo’s State of the State speech
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Christmas weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
Christmas weekend traffic packs I-15 at California-Nevada border
Visitors hit the slopes for holiday fun at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS
Visitors hit the slopes for holiday fun at Lee Canyon — PHOTOS
‘The runt of the litter’: Nevada railway cat dies after life of internet fame
‘The runt of the litter’: Nevada railway cat dies after life of internet fame
Nevada’s UFO sightings have been reported for decades, archives show
Nevada’s UFO sightings have been reported for decades, archives show
Wet winter start for much of West. Will it continue?
Wet winter start for much of West. Will it continue?
Hunger strike at Ely State Prison ends
Hunger strike at Ely State Prison ends