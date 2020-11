A 62-year-old North Las Vegas Army veteran who went missing Sunday has been found.

Pierre Bingue (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 62-year-old North Las Vegas Army veteran who went missing Sunday has been found safely.

Pierre Bingue had been reported missing by his family. He was last seen on foot near his home on the 3900 block of Fuselier, near West Alexander and Simmons Street, at about 4 a.m.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.