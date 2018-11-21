Monday expected to be busiest day of year at Nevada DMV offices

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles offices will close for Thanksgiving weekend Thursday, causing Monday to be what historically is the busiest day of the year.

UNLV student Allyson Faiman sits outside the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Henderson office,1399 American Pacific Drive, on Monday, March 9,2015. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Residents are advised to steer clear of the DMV early next week.

“The holidays are hectic enough without spending time in a crowded office,” said Terri Albertson, DMV director.

“Most transactions can be carried out online or at a kiosk,” she said. “If you do have to come in Monday or Tuesday, be prepared for some significant wait times. If you can wait a few extra days, you should visit our website and make the first available appointment.”

Motorists can skip the long lines using DMV’s online services, self-service kiosks at various supermarkets and other partner locations. Additionally, planning ahead and scheduling appointments through the DMV website is also advised.

Online services include address changes, driver history printouts and registration renewals and new car registration, among other services.

“If you buy a car from a Nevada dealer during the holidays, skip the trip to the DMV and register it online,” Albertson said.

