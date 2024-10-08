More crew, equipment heading to Hurricane Milton from Nevada

Nevada Task Force 1 has been requested to help emergency crews in Florida because of Hurricane Milton.

Ted Carlson puts his best friend Evan Purcell's cat McKenzie into a pick-up truck as the pair recover her along with other important items from Purcell's home ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton, as debris from Hurricane Helene damage to Purcell's garage level still sits alongside the driveway, in Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. "This place couldn't handle Helene," said Carlson, predicting. "It's all going to be gone." (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Piles of debris line the sidewalks of Punta Gorda's historic neighborhood damaged by Hurricane Helene, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024, in Punta Gorda, Fla., as the area braces for possible storm surge from Hurricane Milton. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

In this image taken with a drone, the Tampa, Fla., skyline, top left, is seen at a distance as traffic flows eastbound, left lanes, along Interstate 4 as residents continue to follow evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Milton, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Nevada Task Force 1 has been requested to help emergency crews in Florida because of Hurricane Milton, according to a release from Clark County.

This new crew will consist of 70 personnel plus 11 support staff.

NV-TF1 currently has 46 people outside of Jacksonville, Fla., and will be flying an additional 35 people Tuesday afternoon.

This additional 35 will come from the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the Boulder City Fire Department, the Henderson Fire Department, and civilians.