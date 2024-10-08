More crew, equipment heading to Hurricane Milton from Nevada
Nevada Task Force 1 has been requested to help emergency crews in Florida because of Hurricane Milton, according to a release from Clark County.
This new crew will consist of 70 personnel plus 11 support staff.
NV-TF1 currently has 46 people outside of Jacksonville, Fla., and will be flying an additional 35 people Tuesday afternoon.
This additional 35 will come from the Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the Boulder City Fire Department, the Henderson Fire Department, and civilians.