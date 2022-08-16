More ‘skeletal remains’ found at Lake Mead

Authorities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were assessing what were described as skeletal remains found on Tuesday.

People hang out at Swim Beach, along the Boulder Basin and Boulder Beach area, at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Authorities at Lake Mead National Recreation Area were assessing what were described as skeletal remains found on Tuesday.

The National Park Service released few details, including whether the remains were human. Authorities also did not describe the exact location.

“Lake Mead NRA has set a perimeter to assess the discovery of skeletal remains found in the area,” the park service said in an email. “An official news release has not yet been distributed as the park is still compiling accurate and necessary information on this active scene. A news release is expected soon.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.