More than 17K rare Nevada wildflowers destroyed

More than 17,000 plants of a rare Nevada wildflower were discovered destroyed this past weekend in western Nevada.

Conservationists discovered that someone dug up and destroyed more than 17,000 Tiehm’s buckwheat plants, a variety that may get protection from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Endangered Species Act.

“As much as 40% of the flower’s global population, which exists on just 21 acres in western Nevada, may have been destroyed,” wrote Patrick Donnelly, Nevada state director at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This is an absolute tragedy. Tiehm’s buckwheat is one of the beautiful gems of Nevada’s biodiversity and some monster destroyed thousands of these irreplaceable flowering plants.”

A routine visit to the site by center staff revealed substantial impacts to all six subpopulations of the flower, with some subpopulations nearly wiped out. Plants were dug up or mangled with shovels, with taproots cut and most of the dead buckwheats hauled off-site, according to a news release.

Recent controversy

Tiehm’s buckwheat has been the subject of controversy lately. An Australian mining company, Ioneer Corp., has proposed an open-pit lithium mine that would destroy the vast majority of Tiehm’s buckwheat habitat. This spring, Ioneer Corp.’s biological consulting firm placed a “missing” poster for the buckwheat at the general store in the nearby town of Dyer, offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who finds a new population of the rare flower.

After a whistleblower revealed mismanagement of the species by the Bureau of Land Management, the center submitted an emergency petition to protect the plant under the Endangered Species Act in 2019. In response, the Fish and Wildlife Service said in July that the plant’s protection “may be warranted” and initiated a yearlong review.

A field survey conducted by Donnelly and Naomi Fraga, director of conservation at the California Botanic Garden, revealed approximately 40 percent mortality to the species across all subpopulations, because of removal or destruction.

“This appears to have been a premeditated, somewhat organized, large-scale operation aimed at wiping out one of the rarest plants on Earth, one that was already in the pipeline for protection,” Donnelly said. “It’s despicable and heartless.”

In a letter sent on Tuesday to the Bureau, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Nevada Division of Forestry and Ioneer Corp., Fraga and Donnelly made a series of recommendations to the agencies, including fencing the site, 24-hour security, immediate stabilization and rehabilitation of affected plants, and immediate termination of any monetary rewards, including Ioneer’s, for finding Tiehm’s buckwheat.

Plants can recover from extreme trauma such as that inflicted upon Tiehm’s buckwheat if given protection and potential assistance through plant care, propagation and transplanting. The letter urges the agencies to immediately begin a protection and restoration program.

