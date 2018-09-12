Motorcyclist, 20, killed in head-on crash in Pahrump

A 20-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday night in Pahrump, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

About 8 p.m., a black Kawasaki KLX 110 was westbound on Pahrump’s East Kellog Road, near Squaw Valley Road, when it hit a Toyota Corolla head-on, the Highway Patrol said. The rider, identified as Maxwell Ethan Tom of Pahrump, was thrown off the bike and died at the scene.

It was unclear why Tom was driving west in the eastbound lanes.

His death was the 58th traffic fatality investigated by the Highway Patrol’s Southern Command this year.

