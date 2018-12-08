Nevada Court of Appeals vacancy draws 9 applicants

Nine people met Friday’s deadline to apply for a vacancy on the Nevada Court of Appeals.

Nine people met Friday’s deadline to apply for a vacancy on the Nevada Court of Appeals. The vacancy was created by the departure of Chief Judge Abbi Silver, who was elected to the state’s high court.

The list of applicants includes private lawyers, a deputy public defender and lower court judges, according to a Nevada Supreme Court news release.

Attorneys with 15 years of legal experience and two years of Nevada residency were eligible to apply. The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection is expected to conduct background investigations, accept public comment and interview each of the applicants before forwarding the names of three finalists to the governor’s office.

The applicants for the open seat are Bonnie A. Bulla, 56, of Las Vegas; Shawn M. Elicegui, 48, of Reno; Charles Hoskin, 55, of Las Vegas; John Hunt, 64, of Las Vegas; Clark G. Leslie Jr., 68, of Minden; Tracie K. Lindeman, 56, of Carson City; Vincent Ochoa, 66, of Las Vegas; Kevin Speed, 44, of Las Vegas; and Jerry Weise, 52, of Las Vegas.

Interviews to fill the open position are scheduled for the week of Jan. 14 at the Supreme Court building on East Clark Avenue in Las Vegas.

