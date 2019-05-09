Nevada DMV network working again after software issue

All computer services at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles were restored Thursday morning after an hours-long shutdown due to a software issue.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco3

All computer services at the state Department of Motor Vehicles were restored Thursday morning after an hours-long shutdown due to a software issue.

A software update by the state IT department caused a communications problem that took down the network late Wednesday night, department spokesman Kevin Malone said.

Service was restored about 10 a.m. Thursday, Malone said. During the shutdown only the online appointment system was functioning, Malone said.

The public is encouraged to check the DMV website, www.dmvnv.com for more updates.