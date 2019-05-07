Nevada gas prices climb 43 cents in one month

With summer just around the corner, drivers in Nevada continue to feel the heat at the pump.

A customer pumps gas at Chevron gas station at the intersection of Tropical Avenue and Fort Apache Road on Monday, April 2, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Gasoline prices in Nevada increased by 43 cents from a month ago to $3.49 per gallon, according to AAA.

Gas prices in Clark County averaged $3.48, an increase of 5 cents from a week ago and 43 cents from a month ago. Mineral County posted the highest average at $3.76. Elko County recorded the lowest average at $3.24.

Nevada has the fourth highest average in the country, trailing California ($4.09), Hawaii ($3.64) and Washington ($3.53).

Nevada’s prices are well above the national average of $2.88. AAA said 27 states had gas prices decrease or hold steady from a week ago.

Nine of the 10 highest average prices come from states located in the west. Pennsylvania ($3.05) was the lone state located east of Arizona and Utah to crack the top 10.

Alabama posted the lowest average at $2.50 per gallon, according to the AAA.

