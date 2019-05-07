Nevada gas prices climb 43 cents in one month
With summer just around the corner, drivers in Nevada continue to feel the heat at the pump.
Gasoline prices in Nevada increased by 43 cents from a month ago to $3.49 per gallon, according to AAA.
Gas prices in Clark County averaged $3.48, an increase of 5 cents from a week ago and 43 cents from a month ago. Mineral County posted the highest average at $3.76. Elko County recorded the lowest average at $3.24.
Nevada has the fourth highest average in the country, trailing California ($4.09), Hawaii ($3.64) and Washington ($3.53).
Nevada’s prices are well above the national average of $2.88. AAA said 27 states had gas prices decrease or hold steady from a week ago.
Nine of the 10 highest average prices come from states located in the west. Pennsylvania ($3.05) was the lone state located east of Arizona and Utah to crack the top 10.
Alabama posted the lowest average at $2.50 per gallon, according to the AAA.
