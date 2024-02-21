Nevada looks to return more than $1B in unclaimed property

The Nevada State Treasurer’s office is looking to return more than $1 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners.

(Getty Images)

The Nevada State Treasurer’s office is looking to return a bounty’s worth of unclaimed property to its rightful owners.

The state of Nevada holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed property, according to the State Treasurer’s office. That may include cash, payroll, stocks, mutual funds, bank accounts, gift certificates, deposits, insurance proceeds and other types of cash and cash equivalents.

According to the State Treasurer’s office, claiming your property could be a simple as filling out your information in an online claims portal.

You can search to see if you have unclaimed property to claim here.