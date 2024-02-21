47°F
Local Nevada

Nevada looks to return more than $1B in unclaimed property

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2024 - 5:47 am
 
Updated February 21, 2024 - 5:48 am
The Nevada State Treasurer’s office is looking to return a bounty’s worth of unclaimed property to its rightful owners.

The state of Nevada holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed property, according to the State Treasurer’s office. That may include cash, payroll, stocks, mutual funds, bank accounts, gift certificates, deposits, insurance proceeds and other types of cash and cash equivalents.

According to the State Treasurer’s office, claiming your property could be a simple as filling out your information in an online claims portal.

You can search to see if you have unclaimed property to claim here.

Duane Thurston shown in a 2012 photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
Clark County to seek new Mesquite constable
By / RJ

Clark County is seeking an individual to fill the Mesquite constable’s office after the former official failed to complete required training within a year of taking office.

Hannah Gomez holds up her Stanley cup water bottle at USC University Village.(Dania Maxwell/Los ...
Nevada woman files lawsuit against Stanley over lead in cups
By Paige Cornwell and Vonnai Phair The Seattle Times

The Seattle-based parent company behind the viral Stanley tumbler faces more lawsuits accusing it of intentionally misleading consumers about the presence of lead in its products.

