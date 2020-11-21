Nevada’s border states add more restrictions after COVID surge

The moves come as most U.S. states are identifying new cases at record rates. Many are also shattering their previous hospitalization records from this summer.

Ranim Abaad and Joey Bettencourt, right, have lunch at the RIND in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The city has put up protective barricades in street parking areas to allow restaurants to space out the dining areas to follow social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. California on Saturday will join other states in trying a partial overnight curfew to stem a surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is stacked inside Renown Regional Medical Center's parking garage, which has been transformed into an emergency COVID-19 care facility in Reno, Nev., on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The center began moving some coronavirus patients into this parking garage. (Lucia Starbuck/KUNR Public Radio/Report for America via AP)

As of Nov. 20, California has recorded four consecutive days with at least 10,600 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, a stretch unlike any in the pandemic. Shown: Long lines of motorists wait to take a coronavirus test at Dodger Stadium Nov. 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

As Nevada decides whether to re-impose COVID-19 restrictions, other Western states are acting to stop disease surges.

The moves come as most U.S. states are identifying new cases at record rates. Many are also shattering their previous hospitalization records from this summer.

Health experts fear that people traveling and gathering for the Thanksgiving holiday will only strengthen the spread. Last week, governors in California, Oregon and Washington state officially advised anyone entering their states to voluntarily quarantine for two weeks upon arrival.

Similarily, Nevada has been placed on some states’ travel advisory lists.

Here’s a breakdown for Nevada and bordering states. Statistics reported reflect state conditions reported by The COVID Tracking Project as of Friday evening.

Nevada

Total cases: 129,714

Infections per 100,000 people: 4,275

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the state’s voluntary “Stay at Home 2.0” intiative last week, asking residents to limit their activities for two weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The state has yet to see any turnaround since the intiative began Nov. 10. Cases are being identified at greater rates than ever before, and hospitalizations are at an all-time high.

Sisolak said that if progress was not seen by Nov. 24, he would be “be forced to take stronger action.”

Nevada has had a statewide mask mandate in effect since late June.

Public gatherings of up to 250 people are allowed in most Nevada counties, with local jurisdictions having the discretion to allow bigger events at large venues. The Washoe County Health District has limited gatherings to only 50 people, and county health officer Kevin Dick on Thursday recommended that Sisolak put a 10-person cap on gatherings statewide.

California

Total cases: 1,072,272

Infections per 100,000 people: 2,711

California imposed an overnight curfew starting Nov. 21, after reaching more than 1 million cases on Nov. 12.

The statewide curfew covers counties containing approximately 94 percent of the state’s population.

This week, 41 of California’s 58 counties are in the state’s strictest tier of restrictions. As a result, many non-essential businesses cannot open their indoor operations. Private indoor gatherings are not permitted in these counties, and outdoor private gatherings can be attended by people in no more than three households.

Utah

Total cases: 170,584

Infections per 100,000 people: 5,396

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert ordered a statewide mask mandate on Nov. 8.

The governor also mandated that college students who live on campus or attend in-person classes must get tested once a week. High school athletic and intramural events are on hold until the order expires on Nov. 23.

Social gatherings are limited to one household through the duration of the order, which ends three days before Thanksgiving. Businesses can remain open and restaurants can continue dine-in service, but they must require social distancing.

Arizona

Total cases: 291,696

Infections per 100,000 people: 4,067

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has publicly encouraged residents and visitors to wear masks, wash their hands and socially distance.

But he has not imposed new statewide preventive measures, such as a mask mandate. His office reports that most counties and cities have mandatory mask-wearing policies for public spaces.

This week, Ducey ordered state health officials to work with three airports to provide rapid COVID-19 tests to travelers who want them, the Arizona Republic reports.

Restaurants in the state have been open, with some restrictions, since early summer, the Arizona Republic reports. Bars were allowed to reopen in August.

The state’s largest health care system, Banner Health, announced Friday that it would again stop allowing most visitors at its hospitals, the Arizona Republic reports.

Idaho

Total cases: 87,978

Infections per 100,000 people: 5,015

Gov. Brad Little this month returned Idaho to tougher restrictions after cases and hospitalizations surged.

Both public and private gatherings are limited to no more than 10 people, with exceptions for religious or political expressions. No businesses will be closed, but patrons of bars, nightclubs and restaurants must remain seated at their tables, according to Little’s Nov. 14 order.

Ther governor also activated 100 members of the Idaho National Guard to help the state’s response.

Idaho has not imposed a statewide mask mandate.

However, the mayor of state’s largest city, Boise, on Thursday instructed police to ticket or arrest people who defy a local mask order. Businesses also risk losing their licenses if they don’t make their customers or employees wear masks.

Oregon

Total cases: 62,175

Infections per 100,000 people: 1,484

Through Thanksgiving, Oregon has closed gyms, limited store capacity and ordered restaurants to provide only take-out service.

Private social gatherings have been limited to no more than six people from a maximum of two households. A mask mandate is now in effect for both indoors and outdoors.

Gov. Kate Brown imposed the restrictions on Nov. 13. Some areas of the state will see the restrictions lifted Dec. 2, while they will continue in counties experiencing the worst outbreaks.

In recent days, the state has reported record numbers of newly identified cases. Hospitalizations and weekly deaths have also reached record highs.

