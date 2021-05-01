New details released for fatal 4-vehicle crash in Mesquite

A truck driver was killed and two people were injured Wednesday after the truck veered off the road and struck two other trucks and a car, according to new details released by Nevada Highway Patrol Friday.

A truck driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 15 in Mesquite on Wednesday, April 30, 2021. (NHP)

Investigators believe that around 5:23 p.m. a white 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer was driving north on Interstate 15 near mile marker 123 when the driver veered out of his lane, striking the trailer on a blue 2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder, the Highway Patrol said in a statement.

The crash sent the white truck spinning into the southbound lanes where it struck a white 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer, separating the trailer of the Kenworth and tipping it over.

Debris in the road hit a gray 2008 Toyota Camry driving behind the Kenworth truck, sending the Camry into the dirt on the side of the road.

The driver of the Freightliner, identified as Erik Stewart, 48, died at the scene from blunt force injuries of the head, trunk and extremities, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled.

Both people inside the Camry were taken to St. George Regional Hospital in Utah in serious condition, the Highway Patrol said.

It remained unclear Friday what led Stewart to drive off the road.

