New ‘Welcome to Nevada’ sign being installed at Arizona border

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one shown along U.S. Highway 395 at the California border is being installed on Interstate 11 at the Nevada/Arizona border. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Motorists entering into the Silver State via Arizona will soon be welcomed by a new monument sign near the neighboring states’ border.

Installation of the new $396,090 “Welcome to Nevada” monument sign began Monday along northbound Interstate 11 at the Arizona border, the Nevada Department of Transportation announced last week.

The right travel lane along I-11 will close to traffic for a quarter-mile northbound from U.S. Highway 93, starting Nov. 18 and continuing through Jan. 5, according to NDOT.

The nearly 20-foot-tall by 8-foot-wide plinth is constructed from materials meant to be stylish, yet rugged, such as stainless steel and concrete. The vibrant design features a pressed state silhouette with bold lettering for a distinctive gateway entry that remains lit at night via a photovoltaic panel.

“The department believes that aesthetic, visually engaging monuments like the new ‘Welcome to Nevada’ signs can embody the state’s rich socio-cultural history and cultivate civic pride,” said Tony Illia, transportation department spokesman. “It additionally presents a favorable first impression, stimulating tourism, while simultaneously reflecting Nevada’s unique heritage and identity.”

Work will occur from 5 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, with construction halted between Nov. 22 through Dec. 2 for Thanksgiving travelers.

The special monument signs are being placed at a few major gateway locations, with the first two already up in Northern Nevada, with one along U.S. Highway 395 outside of Reno and another at Crystal Bay, Lake Tahoe.

Each sign is slightly different to reflect the community’s unique character, identity and cultural history.

The sign being installed just past the Hoover Dam Bridge features Art-Deco touches with a rounded top and ridged sides. Student designed “welcome” signs are still being used on other portions of Nevada highways, in addition to the gateway signs.

