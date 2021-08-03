NHP investigating fatal wrong-way crash
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 15 involving a wrong-way driver.
The agency tweeted out that the crash happened in rural Clark County at mile marker 78, roughly 12 miles from Moapa.
Further details were not immediately released.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
