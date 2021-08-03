91°F
Local Nevada

NHP investigating fatal wrong-way crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 3, 2021 - 5:25 am
 
Updated August 3, 2021 - 5:28 am
The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 15 involving a wrong-way driver.

The agency tweeted out that the crash happened in rural Clark County at mile marker 78, roughly 12 miles from Moapa.

Further details were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

