North Las Vegas man ID’d as victim in crash near Moapa

A man killed in a crash about 60 miles northeast of Las Vegas Monday has been identified.

The victim was Jose Angel Lobato-Camarena, 45, the Clark County coroner’s office said. Lobato-Camarena, of North Las Vegas, died of blunt force injuries. His death was ruled an accident.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near North Moapa Valley Boulevard in Moapa Valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol’s online traffic website.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

