Nevada troopers investigate fatal crash near Moapa Valley

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Monday about 60 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

The crash was reported just before 6:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 15 near North Moapa Valley Boulevard in Moapa Valley, according to the Highway Patrol’s online traffic site.

No other details were immediately available as calls to the Highway Patrol were not immediately returned Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.