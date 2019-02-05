Pilot of plane that crashed in California was not ex-Chicago cop

The Chicago Police Department says it has no record that the pilot killed in a deadly Southern California plane crash was a retired officer.

A National Transportation Safety Board worker takes a photo of an engine that came to rest against a house on Crestknoll Dr. in Yorba Linda, Calif on Monday, February 4, 2019. The debris field from a small plane crash a day earlier covered several blocks with one home catching fire. The pilot and four people on the ground died. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Firefighters work the scene of a deadly plane crash in the residential neighborhood of Yorba Linda, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda shortly after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

A resident looks at debris that hit a house after a small plane crashed into a neighborhood of Yorba Linda, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. A few people died and a few others were injured after the plane apparently came apart, dropping parts that scattered across a suburban neighborhood and ignited a house fire before landing in a backyard, witnesses and authorities said Sunday. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Investigator examine a burned out house on Crestknoll Dr. in Yorba Linda, Calif on Monday, February 4, 2019 after a small plane came apart in mid-air and crashed a day earlier. The debris field from the crash covered several blocks with one home catching fire. The pilot and four people on the ground died. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

Damage and debris from a small plane crash is shown in front of a home in Yorba Linda, Calif., Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. Five people died and two were injured after a small plane apparently came apart Sunday over a suburban Southern California neighborhood, raining debris on streets and backyards and igniting a house fire, authorities said. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

The Orange County, California, Sheriff’s Department identified the pilot on Monday as 75-year-old Antonio Pastini and said he was a retired Chicago police officer currently living in Nevada.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says in an email to The Associated Press there is no record of an officer by that name ever working in Chicago.

Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun says coroner’s investigators recovered from Pastini credentials that appeared to identify him as a retired Chicago officer.

Braun says discussions with the Chicago department Monday night determined the credentials are not legitimate.

Braun says the identification of the pilot as Antonio Pastini is not in question.