Police investigate fatal crash northeast of Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Moapa Valley northeast of Las Vegas, according to a post on X.

The intersection of Nevada 160, also known as Moapa Valley Boulevard, and Bowman Road is closed in both directions because of the crash and ensuing investigation.

#TrafficAlert Intersection of State Route 169(Moapa Valley Blvd) and Bowman Rd., both northbound and southbound travel lanes are closed, due to a fatal crash. Traffic is being diverted through Lake Mead Blvd or Valley of Fire Rd for residents in both Logandale and Overton. Road… pic.twitter.com/aP9nwnGXJL — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) December 7, 2024

Traffic is being diverted through Lake Mead Boulevard or Valley of Fire Road for residents of Logandale and Overton.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

No details on the crash were available Friday night.

