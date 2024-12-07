51°F
Police investigate fatal crash northeast of Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 6, 2024 - 8:26 pm
 
Updated December 6, 2024 - 8:44 pm

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Moapa Valley northeast of Las Vegas, according to a post on X.

The intersection of Nevada 160, also known as Moapa Valley Boulevard, and Bowman Road is closed in both directions because of the crash and ensuing investigation.

Traffic is being diverted through Lake Mead Boulevard or Valley of Fire Road for residents of Logandale and Overton.

Police said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

No details on the crash were available Friday night.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

