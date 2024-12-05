Recalled cucumbers: Nevada added to list of states under recall

Most states in the West were part of the original recall, but Nevada was just added to the list.

Nevada was added to the cucumber recall list.

A cucumber recall that began a week ago has been expanded to Nevada, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Nov. 27, 2024, SunFed Produce, LLC recalled all sizes of whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard containers for retail or food service grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico.

The products had “Sun Fed” labels or were in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker that provides the implicated grower’s name, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.” Cucumbers may have a sticker showing “SunFed Mexico”.

They were sold between October 12, 2024 and November 26, 2024.

There may have been additional importers that received cucumbers grown by Agrotato S.A. de C.V.

As of November 26, a total of 68 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 19 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 12, 2024, to November 16, 2024. Information on 50 people who are impacted is available, and of those, 18 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported, the CDC said.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Most states in the West were part of the original recall.

Advice from the CDC includes:

What you should do

— Do not eat any recalled cucumbers.

— Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

— Look for a sticker that shows “SunFed Mexico” as the place where cucumbers were grown.

— If you bought whole fresh American cucumbers during October 12 and November 26 and can’t tell where they are from throw them away.

— Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled cucumbers.

— Use hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Medical precautions

— Call your healthcare provider if you have any severe Salmonella symptoms, including:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F.

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving.

Bloody diarrhea.

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down.

Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, feeling dizzy when standing up.

What businesses should do

— Do not sell or serve recalled cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico, including recalled cucumbers from SunFed Produce, LLC.

— Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled cucumbers.

— When possible, notify customers who purchased recalled cucumbers.

Symptoms of Salmonella

— Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.

— Symptoms usually start 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria.

— Most people recover without treatment after 4 to 7 days.

— Some people — especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems—may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

