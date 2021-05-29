Regulation change should ease Uber, Lyft wait times

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday reversed a previous regulation meant to prevent rideshare companies from raising prices during a state of emergency.

Arriving passengers wait for their ride at ride share waiting area at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

People wait for their ride at McCarran International Airport's Terminal 1 ride share waiting area in Las Vegas, Friday, April 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Friday reversed a previous regulation meant to prevent rideshare companies from raising prices during a state of emergency.

The previous regulation prohibited rideshare companies from increasing prices “above the base rate” during a state of emergency, “which is intended to prevent price variability during short emergencies,” the Governor’s office said in an emailed statement.

Allowing price variability to resume should decrease rideshare wait times, the governor’s office said. The reversal is effective immediately.

The change comes after Uber and Lyft met with the Nevada Transportation Authority earlier this month to discuss the state of emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives for both companies told the Review-Journal that the rideshare services are continuing to see a surge of riders as the valley enters Memorial Day weekend.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.