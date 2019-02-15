Reno-area schools cancel classes because of weather

UNR canceled classes before 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, but said campus operations otherwise would maintain regular operating schedules. (UNR Facebook)

RENO — Reno-area public schools are closed and UNR canceled early classes Friday due to a storm that produced slow and slick travel conditions.

The Washoe County School District said Friday was deemed a “digital school day” during which students stay home and do assignments provided by teachers.

The university canceled classes before 9 a.m. but said campus operations otherwise would maintain regular operating schedules. Western Nevada College closed its Carson and Douglas campuses.

The National Weather Service said a winter weather advisory for the Reno area would remain in effect until noon with total snow accumulations of up to 5 inches (13 centimeters) expected in lower elevations but up to 8 inches (20 centimeters) above 5,000 feet (1,524 meters) and up to 10 inches in foothills.