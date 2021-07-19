101°F
Reno man reported missing in Yosemite National Park found dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2021 - 1:10 pm
 
Updated July 20, 2021 - 6:44 pm
Fred Zalokar of Reno has gone missing while hiking in Yosemite. (National Park Service)
Fred Zalokar of Reno has gone missing while hiking in Yosemite. (National Park Service)

An accomplished marathon runner who went missing over the weekend while hiking in Yosemite National Park was found dead on Tuesday, officials said.

Before he went missing, Fred Zalokar, 61, was last seen Saturday while hiking from Happy Isles in Yosemite Valley to the summit of Mount Clark, a popular spot for mountaineers. Yosemite officials announced his disappearance Sunday.

Park rangers on Tuesday found his body near the summit of Mount Clark, according to the National Park Service said.

Zalokar was reportedly using an off-trail route from Bunnell Point. His death is under investigation, and no other information was immediately available.

According to his personal website, Zalokar has competed in and won marathons in his age group around the world, including marathons in Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, Tokyo and New York City.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

