Several small quakes rattle Northern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2019 - 11:17 pm
 
Updated June 6, 2019 - 11:21 pm

Several small earthquakes struck the Carson City area in Northern Nevada on Thursday night, seismologists reported.

Four quakes hit an area between Virginia City and Carson City just after 9 p.m., the Nevada Seismic Network tweeted. Earlier in the evening, three quakes struck the Mount Rose region, south of Reno and along the California-Nevada border. Five of the quakes were stronger than magnitude 2.

The strongest was a 3.7-magnitude quake (depth of about seven miles), which hit about four miles southeast of Washoe City, the network said. A quake of magnitude 2.5 to 3 is the smallest usually noticed by people.

The quakes also were reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

