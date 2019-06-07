Several small quakes rattle Northern Nevada

Several small earthquakes struck the Carson City area in Northern Nevada on Thursday night, seismologists reported.

(usgs.gov)

Four quakes hit an area between Virginia City and Carson City just after 9 p.m., the Nevada Seismic Network tweeted. Earlier in the evening, three quakes struck the Mount Rose region, south of Reno and along the California-Nevada border. Five of the quakes were stronger than magnitude 2.

The strongest was a 3.7-magnitude quake (depth of about seven miles), which hit about four miles southeast of Washoe City, the network said. A quake of magnitude 2.5 to 3 is the smallest usually noticed by people.

The quakes also were reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).