Some Death Valley roads reopen after flooding, more rain to come

A main route through Death Valley National Park is open again, but numerous other roads and campgrounds remain closed after record rainfall earlier this week at one of the driest places on Earth.

The National Park Service reopened Badwater Road to traffic Thursday afternoon, two days after a storm swept through the park 100 miles west of Las Vegas. Ubehebe Crater Road has also reopened after maintenance crews cleared away flood debris.

Death Valley’s official weather station at Furnace Creek logged eight-tenths of an inch of rain Wednesday, a new record for March 6. The 1.79 inches of rain the park has received so far this year is already more than Death Valley’s annual rainfall totals in 2016 (1.41 inches), 2017 (1.46 inches) and 2018 (0.91 inches).

The rainfall forced the closure of the Mesquite Spring and Wildrose campgrounds and more than a dozen roads, some of which are tough to drive on even when perfectly clear and dry.

According to the park service, roads still closed Friday afternoon as a result of Wednesday’s flooding included Lower Wildrose Road, Emigrant Canyon Road, Upper Wildrose Road, Westside Road, Big Pine/Death Valley Road, Titus Canyon Road, South Pass and North Pass into Saline Valley, 20 Mule Team, Mustard Canyon, Old Stovepipe Wells Road, Salt Creek, Artist Drive, Devils Golf Course.

Flood damage and debris has also cut off access to many parts of Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge in Nevada, 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas, including the south entrance road, Devils Hole entrance road, Crystal Loop Road, Peterson Road and Longstreet Road.

Death Valley Ranger Hilary Clark said the weekend forecast includes the possibility of more rain, so “it’s really uncertain as to when everything will reopen.”

“We recommend to visitors that they explore the sites along the paved roads and avoid dirt roads due to the recent rainfall and hazardous conditions,” Clark said.

Up-to-date road conditions for Death Valley are available at the main visitor center in Furnace Creek or on the park’s website at https://www.nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

