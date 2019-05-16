74°F
Tanker truck crash spills sulfuric acid into Northern Nevada creek

The Associated Press
May 16, 2019 - 8:30 am
 

CARLIN — A Northern Nevada sheriff says a double-tanker rig carrying sulfuric acid went off a curve on a rural highway and rolled down an embankment into a creek, where at least one of two tankers breached and leaked.

Eureka County Sheriff Jesse Watts said the driver of the rig hauling 5,000 gallons of acid was released from a hospital after being treated for minor injuries suffered in the wreck Wednesday on state Route 766 next to Maggie Creek, north of Carlin.

Watts said in a statement that mining company hazardous-materials teams responded “and were instrumental in the containment and mitigation of the breach.”

The sheriff said the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also sent personnel to the scene and that the Nevada Highway Patrol will investigate the crash.

