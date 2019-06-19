Train carrying ammunition derails in Northern Nevada, I-80 closed

A train carrying ammunition derailed Wednesday in Northern Nevada, closing parts of Interstate 80, authorities said.

A train carrying munitions has derailed in northern Nevada. (@NHPNorthernComm/Twitter)

Nineteen railroad cars went off the tracks east of Wells on Wednesday, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. As a result, eastbound I-80 was closed near Moor.

The cars carrying munitions were at the “opposite end of the train” and away from the derailed portion of the train, the Sheriff’s Office posted on social media.

