Transformer fire near I-11 in Boulder City put out late Thursday

A power transformer was burning near Interstate 11 on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder City. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

A large transformer fire near Interstate 11 south of Boulder City on Thursday evening was extinguished after about 4 1/2 hours, according to the city.

Boulder City spokesperson Lisa LaPlante said there were no injuries from the fire, which was put out around 11 p.m. The fire’s plume of smoke was seen across the Las Vegas Valley.

“It took approximately 4 1/2 hours to successfully de-energize and ground the transformer bank and the surrounding areas, which allowed safe firefighting operations,” LaPlante said in an email on Friday. “Efforts to cool the transformer continued through the night.” The cause of the fire is unknown. Western Area Power Administration is in charge of the investigation.

Damage was isolated to a single transformer that exploded and the immediate surrounding wires. No other damage was noted to the surrounding transformers and buildings.

Smoke produced during the long fire was deemed to be possibly hazardous to people with sensitive respiratory systems.