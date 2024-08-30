103°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Transformer fire near I-11 in Boulder City put out late Thursday

Fire crews work to extinguish a transformer fire near Interstate 11 on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, ...
Fire crews work to extinguish a transformer fire near Interstate 11 on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder City. (Ron Eland/Boulder City Review-Journal)
A transformer burns near Interstate 11 on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder City. (Ron Eland/ ...
A transformer burns near Interstate 11 on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder City. (Ron Eland/Boulder City Review-Journal)
Fire crews work to extinguish a transformer fire near Interstate 11 on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, ...
Fire crews work to extinguish a transformer fire near Interstate 11 on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder City. (Ron Eland/Boulder City Review-Journal)
A power transformer was burning near Interstate 11 on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder City. ...
A power transformer was burning near Interstate 11 on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder City. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)
More Stories
Football coach Richard Egan leads practice at McDermitt High School in McDermitt on Tuesday, Se ...
Writer finds something bigger than football in tiny Nevada town
USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small. (USDA)
Solar project in Pahrump gets $80M federal boost
Carlos Duran with Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division in Alexandria, Va., left, tal ...
Nevada’s stubborn unemployment suggests loosening job market, economists say
At least 181 dead in Clark County’s record summer
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2024 - 6:13 pm
 
Updated August 30, 2024 - 1:47 pm

A large transformer fire near Interstate 11 south of Boulder City on Thursday evening was extinguished after about 4 1/2 hours, according to the city.

Boulder City spokesperson Lisa LaPlante said there were no injuries from the fire, which was put out around 11 p.m. The fire’s plume of smoke was seen across the Las Vegas Valley.

“It took approximately 4 1/2 hours to successfully de-energize and ground the transformer bank and the surrounding areas, which allowed safe firefighting operations,” LaPlante said in an email on Friday. “Efforts to cool the transformer continued through the night.” The cause of the fire is unknown. Western Area Power Administration is in charge of the investigation.

Damage was isolated to a single transformer that exploded and the immediate surrounding wires. No other damage was noted to the surrounding transformers and buildings.

Smoke produced during the long fire was deemed to be possibly hazardous to people with sensitive respiratory systems.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST