Transformer on fire near I-11 in Boulder City

A large transformer fire was burning near Interstate 11 south of Boulder City on Thursday evening, according to the city.

A power transformer was burning near Interstate 11 on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder City. (Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada)

Boulder City spokesperson Lisa LaPlante said there are no injuries from the fire, which was still burning at 6 p.m. The fire’s plume of smoke can be seen across the Las Vegas Valley.

LaPlante said the transformer “will be burning for sometime” and asked drivers to avoid the area.