87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Valley of Fire to temporarily close this December

FILE - Valley of Fire State Park closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Va ...
FILE - Valley of Fire State Park closed off to visitors on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Moapa Valley. A Nevada State Park Ranger shot and killed a person on Wednesday inside of the park, officials say. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
U.S. Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., left, will face GOP nominee Drew Johnson for to right to represent ...
What you need to know about Nevada’s most contested congressional race
Ivette Barajas, CEO of Mikbar Construction. (Courtesy Ivette Barajas)
Latinas are helping fuel Nevada’s economy
Alex Bechtler, a manufacturing teacher, reacts as students surprise him at Southeast Career Tec ...
CCSD teacher beats out more than 900 others for $100K prize
In this image taken with a drone, the Tampa, Fla., skyline, top left, is seen at a distance as ...
More crew, equipment heading to Hurricane Milton from Nevada
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 9, 2024 - 6:49 pm
 

Valley of Fire State Park will be closing for two weeks in December, the park announced last week.

From Dec. 2-15, the park will be closed for “for scheduled maintenance and park improvement projects,” the park said in a Facebook post.

In April, the park announced that it would be building a new visitor center to replace the current visitor center, which opened in 1969.

Construction on the new center has created ongoing traffic delays between the Beehives and Petrified Logs Trailheads since April.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES