Valley of Fire to temporarily close this December
Valley of Fire State Park is temporarily closing in December for two weeks.
From Dec. 2-15, the park will be closed for “for scheduled maintenance and park improvement projects,” the park said in a Facebook post.
In April, the park announced that it would be building a new visitor center to replace the current visitor center, which opened in 1969.
Construction on the new center has created ongoing traffic delays between the Beehives and Petrified Logs Trailheads since April.