Valley of Fire building new visitor center

Hikers, who did not wish to be identified, walk their dog at Valley of Fire State Park on Sunda ...
Hikers, who did not wish to be identified, walk their dog at Valley of Fire State Park on Sunday in Nevada, Feb. 4, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo
People soak in the view at the Valley of Fire State Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bighorn sheep roam the land at Valley of Fire State Park on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Chase Steve ...
Bighorn sheep roam the land at Valley of Fire State Park on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A view of Valley of Fire State Park on Sunday in Overton, Nevada, Feb. 4, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo ...
A view of Valley of Fire State Park on Sunday in Overton, Nevada, Feb. 4, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @DreaCornejo
Valley of Fire State Park's visitor center in 1985. (Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
April 22, 2024 - 3:14 pm
April 22, 2024 - 3:14 pm
 

Valley of Fire State Park is building a new visitor center, which is slated to open in the fall of 2025.

The Nevada Division of State Parks announced Monday that the new visitor center will feature “state of the art” exhibits that explain the cultural and geological history of the park.

The center will also replicate the park’s slot canyons and other landscapes, and it will include a larger gift shop and outdoor ampetheater that can seat up to 200 guests, the agency said in an Instagram post.

The new visitor center is being built with the help of the Helmsley Charitable Trust, which granted $7 million for the project, the agency said. The trust also contributed $3.5 million to the new Ice Age Fossils State Park, which opened in January.

Construction on the new visitor center is expected to cause traffic delays in the park between the Beehives Trailhead and Petrified Logs Trailhead.

Last year Valley of Fire became the first state park to implement the Reserve Nevada system for purchasing day-use passes and annual permits, reserving campsites and cabins and making other special event reservations.

