Vandals damage new memorial for Nevadans killed in wars

A memorial honoring 895 Nevada residents who have died in wars and conflicts dating to the Civil War has been damaged days after its dedication.

Nevada's Battle Born Memorial, honoring 895 service personnel from the state who have died in America's wars, was dedicated Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, on the grounds of the state Capitol in Carson City. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The state's new Battle Born Memorial on the state Capitol grounds in Carson City, dedicated Nov. 9, was defaced three days later by bicyclists and scooter riders. They left tire tracks and scuff marks, but the worst damage involved chips and cracks in the black granite slabs that front the memorial. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One of several cracks in the granite surface of the new Nevada Battle Born memorial to fallen veterans in Carson City. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The state's new Battle Born Memorial cost $450,000 to erect. Officials have not announced how they will repair damage from joy-riding teens on bicycles and scooters or how much it weill cost. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A close-up of damage to the state's Battle Born Memorial to fallen veterans. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Teens on bicycles and scooters rode on the granite surface of the Battle Born Memorial in the state Capitol grounds in Carson City days after it was dedicated, chipping the stone and cracking it in several places. The juvenile offenders were spotted on area security video early Monday evening. (Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — A memorial honoring 895 Nevada residents who have died in wars and conflicts dating to the Civil War has been damaged days after its dedication.

The Nevada Appeal reports the Battle Born Memorial on the Capitol grounds suffered cosmetic damage last week just three days after Gov. Brian Sandoval dedicated it.

The damage was reportedly caused by four teens, two riding BMX bicycles and two on Razor scooters. It includes cracks to three slabs of the black granite platform that stretches the length of the memorial.

Police say the juvenile suspects were recorded on video cameras located between the memorial and the Supreme Court building.

Authorities have not said if any arrests have been made.