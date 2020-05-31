Volunteers clean up in Reno morning after violent protest

Volunteers were out early Sunday helping to clean up graffiti, broken glass and other remnants from a Saturday night melee in Reno.

Reno City Hall is seen in May 2019. Demonstrators threw rocks at City Hall on Saturday night, according to Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam.

RENO — Volunteers in Nevada’s third-largest city were out early Sunday helping to clean up graffiti, broken glass and other remnants from a Saturday night melee that saw rock-throwing rioters damage public buildings and private businesses when an orderly daytime protest rally turned violent.

As evening fell Saturday, the Black Lives Matter rally that began at 2 p.m. to protest the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody launched into chaos, with fires set, cars and other property vandalized, and windows smashed, including at City Hall. The downtown area was mostly cleared and some semblance of order restored by 11:30 p.m.

“It was an extremely challenging and logistical stretch of hours,” Reno Police Chief Jason Soto said in a Sunday morning post on Facebook. “In addition to holding several key areas from being further destroyed and/or damaged, there were approximately 20 other locations of concern for RPD in terms of community safety that were being acutely balanced.”

He added that rioters “were not the eventgoers of the Black Lives Matter demonstration. They held a peaceful protest and, for the large majority, left the area.”

Officials imposed a curfew at 8 p.m. and asked Gov. Steve Sisolak to mobilize the state National Guard to assist with protecting property while police officers in riot gear worked to push back against rioters with tear gas and flash-bang explosives.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s office reported 23 arrests — 16 from Reno, four from neighboring Sparks, one from Fallon, and one each from the California towns of Truckee and Anderson. Most were charged with trespassing and/or resisting an officer.

The curfew was lifted at 6 a.m. Sunday. Dozens of people were out Sunday morning helping with cleanup.

Several people out in downtown Reno this morning helping clean up the aftermath of last nights riots. Brooms, sponges, brushes picking up glass, scrubbing off graffiti pic.twitter.com/Z35XUbn45d — Colton Lochhead (@ColtonLochhead) May 31, 2020

“What happened last night cannot happen again,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam in a statement issued shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday.

“These are challenging times and I understand there are people in our community who do not feel heard or seen,” Balaam said. “Let me tell these family members — I see you, I hear you and I will continue to listen. But we must listen to each other peacefully and respectfully. I implore Washoe County to not tolerate the violence we witnessed last night.”

More statements and briefings by city of Reno officials, among others, were expected later in the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

