61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local Nevada

What’s open, closed in observance of Nevada Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 29, 2020 - 8:15 pm
 

In observance of Nevada Day, several offices and businesses will be closed to commemorate the state’s admission to the union. Here is a list of some closures and openings on Friday.

Banks: Call individual bank. Nevada State Bank branches, One Nevada Credit Union branches and Silver State Schools Credit Union will be closed.

Clark County offices: closed Friday

Clark County School District: closed Friday

College of Southern Nevada campuses: closed Friday

DMV offices: closed Friday and Saturday

Henderson District Public Libraries: all locations closed until further notice; no curbside pickup or phone lines on Nevada Day

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District: closed Friday

NVEnergy: open

Republic Services of Nevada: regular trash collection

State offices: closed

UNLV campus: closed Friday

U.S. Postal Service: open

Contact Madelon Hynes at mrhynes@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
1
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2 dead after small plane crashes in south Las Vegas
2
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
A look at who Raiders could acquire at trade deadline
3
Cromwell on Las Vegas Strip reopens as adults-only resort
Cromwell on Las Vegas Strip reopens as adults-only resort
4
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
Ex-NFL player charged in 5-year-old’s death wants lower bail
5
Hundreds gather at crash site in vigil for bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas
Hundreds gather at crash site in vigil for bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST