What’s open, closed in observance of Nevada Day

In observance of Nevada Day, several offices and businesses will be closed to commemorate the state’s admission to the union. Here is a list of some closures and openings on Friday.

Banks: Call individual bank. Nevada State Bank branches, One Nevada Credit Union branches and Silver State Schools Credit Union will be closed.

Clark County offices: closed Friday

Clark County School District: closed Friday

College of Southern Nevada campuses: closed Friday

DMV offices: closed Friday and Saturday

Henderson District Public Libraries: all locations closed until further notice; no curbside pickup or phone lines on Nevada Day

Las Vegas-Clark County Library District: closed Friday

NVEnergy: open

Republic Services of Nevada: regular trash collection

State offices: closed

UNLV campus: closed Friday

U.S. Postal Service: open

