Wildfire burns at least 5K acres in Mojave preserve near Las Vegas

A wildfire has burned at least 5,000 acres in the Mojave National Preserve, which borders Southern Nevada, in eastern California.

Preserve officials said, via Twitter, that the “Dome Fire is currently burning in the area of Cima Dome. Teutonia Peak Trail and primitive campsites in the area are currently closed.”

Dome Fire update: Cima Rd and Teutonia Peak trail are closed. Fire is 5000+ acres. Crews are working on the ground and in the air. — Mojave National Pres (@MojavePres) August 17, 2020

Officials also said Cima Road, a main road through the preserve, was closed.

However, San Bernardino County Fire officials said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that at least 16,000 acres had burned in the Dome Fire.

The difference in numbers of the acreage burned could not be immediately reconciled.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.