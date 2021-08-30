Wind creates chaos for firefighters as flames near Lake Tahoe

The Caldor Fire was 3 miles outside of South Lake Tahoe on Tuesday, officials said. The National Weather Service warned that weather conditions Wednesday would include wind gusts up to 30 mph.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection/Amador-El Dorado Unit discusses the latest information Tuesday on the Caldor Fire. (CALFIRE)

Some Tahoe residents yet to evacuate as fire nears

A firefighter monitors the Caldor Fire burning near homes in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe's Zephyr Cove in Douglas County, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Stateline, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Smoke from the Caldor Fire fills the sky above Lake Tahoe's Zephyr Cove in Douglas County, Nev., on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as a chairlift sits motionless at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Seen in a long camera exposure, the Caldor Fire burns as chairlifts hang at the Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Eldorado National Forest, Calif. The main buildings at the ski slope's base survived as the main fire front passed. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Evacuation traffic backs up in South Lake Tahoe, Ca. as mandatory evacuations are announced due to the Caldor Fire on Monday, August 30, 2021. Thousands of people rushed to get out of South Lake Tahoe as the entire tourist resort city came under evacuation orders and wildfire raced toward the large freshwater lake of Lake Tahoe, which straddles California and Nevada. Evacuation warnings issued for the resort city of 22,000 on Sunday turned into orders Monday. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Evacuation traffic backs up in South Lake Tahoe, Ca. as mandatory evacuations are announced due to the Caldor Fire on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Thousands of people rushed to get out of South Lake Tahoe as the entire tourist resort city came under evacuation orders and wildfire raced toward the large freshwater lake of Lake Tahoe, which straddles California and Nevada. Evacuation warnings issued for the resort city of 22,000 on Sunday turned into orders Monday. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

This Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, image provided by Maxar Technologies, shows a Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS), a true-color image overview of the wildfires at Lake Tahoe, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Climate change has made the region warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

This Aug. 29, 2021, satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an overview of the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Climate change has made the region warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists. (Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Seen from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., flames from the Caldor Fire consume a home on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A firefighter monitors the Caldor Fire burning near structures in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Two firefighters create a fuel break as the Caldor Fire burns near homes in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. As the winds returned this week, the Caldor Fire roared over the Sierra crest and bore down on the southern end of Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Two firefighters monitor the Caldor Fire burning near homes in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. As the winds returned this week, the Caldor Fire roared over the Sierra crest and bore down on the southern end of Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Two firefighters create a fuel break as the Caldor Fire burns near homes in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. As the winds returned this week, the Caldor Fire roared over the Sierra crest and bore down on the southern end of Lake Tahoe. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Firefighters protect a home from the Caldor Fire off of S. Upper Truckee Road in the Christmas Valley area of the Tahoe Basin, Monday evening, Aug. 30, 2021, near South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

A chimney stands on a property destroyed by the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Smoke generated by the Caldor Fire fills the air in the Christmas Valley neighborhood of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The sun is visible through thick smoke as the Caldor Fire continues to burn in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The sun is visible through thick smoke generated by Caldor Fire in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Christian Stevens, who lives in a lean-to he fixed up, waits for a ride out of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, As the Caldor Fire approaches. He has been living in South Lake Tahoe, which was evacuated Monday, for three months waiting for disability payments to come through so he can buy a car. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

National Guardsmen staff a checkpoint in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, As the Caldor Fire approaches. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Christian Stevens, who lives in a lean-to he fixed up, waits for a ride out of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, As the Caldor Fire approaches. He has been living in South Lake Tahoe, which was evacuated Monday, for three months waiting for disability payments to come through so he can buy a car. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Christian Stevens, who lives in a lean-to he fixed up, waits for a ride out of South Lake Tahoe, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, As the Caldor Fire approaches. He has been living in South Lake Tahoe, which was evacuated Monday, for three months waiting for disability payments to come through so he can buy a car. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A day after an explosive wildfire emptied a resort city at the southern tip of Lake Tahoe, a huge firefighting force braced for strong winds Tuesday as some residents in neighboring Nevada were ordered to evacuate.

The city of South Lake Tahoe, usually bustling with summer tourists, was eerily empty and the air thick and hazy with smoke from the Caldor Fire, one of two major fires burning in the same area.

On Monday, roughly 22,000 residents jammed the city’s main artery for hours after they were ordered to leave as the fire advanced, chewing up drought-stricken vegetation.

The National Weather Service warned that weather conditions through Wednesday would include low humidity, dry fuel and wind gusts up to 30 mph.

“That’s definitely not going to help the firefighting efforts,” said Courtney Coats, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Forest Service.

The fire was 3 miles outside of South Lake Tahoe, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Battalion Chief Henry Herrera told KGO-TV.

South Lake Tahoe city officials said only a handful of residents defied Monday’s evacuation order. But nearly everyone worried Tuesday about what the fire would do next.

Few tourists remaining

Pushed by strong winds, the Caldor Fire crossed two major highways and burned mountain cabins as it swept down slopes into the Tahoe Basin.

Thick smoke prevented air firefighting operations periodically last week. But since then, nearly two dozen helicopters and three air tankers dumped thousands of gallons of water and retardant on the fire, fire spokesman Dominic Polito said Tuesday.

The Lake Tahoe area is usually a year-round recreational paradise offering beaches, water sports, hiking, ski resorts and golf. South Lake Tahoe bustles with outdoor activities while just across the state border in Stateline, Nevada, tourists can gamble at major casinos.

But on Tuesday, only a few dozen tourists remained on the casino floor of the Montbleu Resort, Casino and Spa. The state board that controls gaming said that casino regulators were monitoring operations at the four largest gambling properties in the city.

Hotels are housing evacuees, fire crews and other emergency personnel. In all, Harrah’s, Harveys Lake Tahoe Casino, the Hard Rock and Montbleu Resort have more than 2,200 hotel rooms.

At the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville, people had their temperature checked before entering a gymnasium of cots set up by the Red Cross. Outside, evacuees who had stayed in tents sorted through ramen noodles and plastic bags of clothes and keepsakes.

Dozens of fires burning

A firefighter injured while battling the Caldor Fire last weekend was expected to be hospitalized for a month after undergoing skin grafting surgery. Richard Gerety III of Patterson, California suffered third-degree burns over 20 percent of his body, the Modesto Bee reported.

Despite the very active fire year, there have not been many injuries or deaths among firefighters or residents.

More than 15,000 firefighters were battling dozens of California blazes, with help from out-of-state crews.

The threat of fire is so widespread that the U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that all national forests in California would be closed until Sept. 17.

Crews are battling the Dixie, the second-largest wildfire in state history at 1,260 square miles. The weeks-old fire was burning about 65 miles north of the Lake Tahoe-area blaze and prompting new evacuation orders and warnings this week.

The Caldor Fire has scorched nearly 312 square miles since breaking out Aug. 14. It was 18 percent contained.

More than 600 structures have been destroyed, and at least 33,000 more were threatened.

The last two wildfires that ripped through populated areas near Tahoe were the Angora Fire that destroyed more than 200 homes in 2007 and the Gondola Fire in 2002 that ignited near a chairlift at Heavenly Mountain Resort.

— Review-Journal staff contributed to this story.