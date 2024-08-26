Woman dies on first day of Burning Man

A woman died at the Burning Man festival in northern Nevada on Sunday, the first day of the event.

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2002 file photo the sun rises behind a wood and neon statue, the center piece of the annual Burning Man festival north of Gerlach, Nev. (AP Photo/Debra Reid, File)

A woman died on the first day of the Burning Man festival.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this loss,” according a statement from the Burning Man Project.

Burning Man’s emergency service team responded to an an unresponsive person at 11:29 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Burning Man Project. They attempted lifesaving measures but she was unresponsive.

The Pershing County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the team of a potential death at 11:37 a.m., according to Pershing County Sheriff Jerry Allen.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the decedent,” he wrote.

The death remains under investigation while the cause and manner are determined, and the sheriff said he will not release the name until the next of kin can be noticed.

Sunday was the first day of the weeklong event in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert that describes itself as a “a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance.”

The Burning Man Project offered support to the community affected by this event, including Black Rock Rangers who are available to provide peer support services around the clock at the headquarters at 5:45 and Esplanade, and Outposts behind the 3:00 and 9:00 Plazas.

“The safety and well-being of our staff and community are paramount,” the project wrote.

No further information was immediately available.

