Man, 78, killed in 2-vehicle crash in northwest Las Vegas

A 78-year-old Henderson man died Wednesday morning following a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 78-year-old Henderson man died Wednesday morning following a crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash involving two vehicles happened about 8:55 a.m. at Sun City and West Lake Mead boulevards, according to Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer. Two people inside one of the vehicles were taken to University Medical Center, where the man died.

Meltzer said the driver of the other vehicle, a 17-year-old girl, was not hospitalized.

Police determined that a 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by the 78-year-old man, was traveling west on Lake Mead when he turned left at the intersection with Sun City and into the path of a 2005 Toyota 4Runner.

The Dodge hit the front of the Toyota, which was traveling east on Lake Mead. The Dodge then veered off the road and hit a traffic signal pole, police said.

The Toyota’s driver did not appear impaired, police said.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified. His death marks the 108th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

36.2050412,-115.3222866