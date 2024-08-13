102°F
Man died after veering off highway ‘for unknown reasons,’ report says

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2024 - 3:20 pm
 

A man died Monday after veering off the road on U.S. Highway 95 north of Las Vegas “for unknown reasons,” the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a news release Tuesday.

The Highway Patrol said the man was driving a silver 2020 Toyota Camry sedan northbound on U.S. 95 north of Lee Canyon Road when he traveled off the road, hit a sign and struck a culvert in a desert area.

The car then went airborne, landed back on its wheels and rotated clockwise before stopping in a desert area, the Highway Patrol said.

The man was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead. The Highway Patrol said it does not know if he experienced a medical episode before the crash.

The crash is still under investigation by the Highway Patrol-Traffic Homicide Unit.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

