Local

Man dies in Henderson house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 25, 2022 - 7:02 pm
 
A residence at 404 Cattail Circle in Henderson. (Google)
A residence at 404 Cattail Circle in Henderson. (Google)

A man died from injuries received in a fire in Henderson late Christmas morning.

The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. at a single-family residence, said Madeleine Skains, a Henderson spokeswoman.

“A male was transported to a a local hospital where later he died from his injuries,” Skains aid. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The residence is about three-quarters of a mile southeast of the now demolished Henderson Fiesta casino.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

Police take a male into custody after a police officer shot a male on Dec. 25, 2022. The shooti ...
Police shoot, injure man in Henderson
By / RJ

A Henderson resident had alerted cops to a possible vehicle break-in. After one of the break-in suspects pulled a gun, a police officer shot the man.

 
18 dead as monster storm brings rain, snow, cold across US
By Carolyn Thompson and Jake Bleiberg Associated Press

A battering winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday.

