Man dies in Henderson house fire

A man died from injuries received in a fire in Henderson late Christmas morning.

A residence at 404 Cattail Circle in Henderson. (Google)

The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. at a single-family residence, said Madeleine Skains, a Henderson spokeswoman.

“A male was transported to a a local hospital where later he died from his injuries,” Skains aid. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The residence is about three-quarters of a mile southeast of the now demolished Henderson Fiesta casino.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim after relatives have been notified.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.