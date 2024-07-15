Man dies nearly 2 months after being hit by car in Las Vegas

Almost two months after he was hit by a car, a man has been pronounced dead as a result of his injuries from the accident.

On May 24, a 2016 Dodge Charger was travelling north on North Martin Luther King Boulevard south of West Lake Mead Boulevard when 54-year-old man crossed North Martin Luther King Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk, entering the path of the Dodge. The front of the car struck the pedestrian, according to police.

The unidentified man was taken to University Medical Center, where his injuries were determined to be critical but not life-threatening at the time. But police said that “despite all life-saving efforts, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries.” He was pronounced dead on July 11.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.

