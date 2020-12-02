59°F
Man fatally shot in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2020 - 1:25 pm
 
Updated December 2, 2020 - 2:06 pm
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls Ea ...
The Metropolitan Police Department investigates a homicide in the 3600 block of Villa Knolls East Drive, near Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man was fatally shot in central Las Vegas on Wednesday, police said.

Officers are investigating on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street, near Sahara Avenue and Joe W. Brown Drive, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement at 1:25 p.m. Sgt. Miguel Garcia said police were investigating near an apartment complex and that an alley near Karen Avenue and Sherwood was blocked off.

Police initially said shortly after 1 p.m. that a person was hospitalized.

“At this time, officers are trying to determine if the shooting is the result of an unintentional discharge,” Metro said in the statement.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

