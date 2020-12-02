Man hospitalized after 2-car crash in Henderson
One man was hospitalized after a crash in Henderson on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Police were called to Erie Avenue and Bermuda Road around 1:30 p.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.
A man was taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
