Man hospitalized after 2-car crash in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2020 - 3:40 pm
 
Police work the scene of an "officer-involved" shooting occurred near Cabana Blanca S ...
Police work the scene of an "officer-involved" shooting occurred near Cabana Blanca Street and Viento Del Montago Lane on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

One man was hospitalized after a crash in Henderson on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police were called to Erie Avenue and Bermuda Road around 1:30 p.m. in response to a two-vehicle crash caused by a driver running a stop sign, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

A man was taken to a nearby hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

