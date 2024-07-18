Man killed in early Saturday crash in Spaghetti Bowl

The driver was Khari Qiyam Cooper. He was northbound on Interstate 15 exiting to the the southbound U.S. 95 transition ramp about 5:35 a.m.

A 25-year-old Las Vegas man was killed when he was thrown from his 2005 Bentley after it went out of control and collided with a 2020 Yellow International truck in the Spaghetti Bowl early Saturday.

“The Bentley was traveling too fast for conditions and while negotiating a curve, it left the far-right travel lane and entered into the left travel lane, striking the right front of a 2020 Yellow International truck,” stated a Nevada Highway Patrol. crash report.

The car struck a concrete barrier wall and overturned while traveling across the barrier wall and struck a bridge pier, ejecting the driver. The Bentley was eventually engulfed in fire. Cooper was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The International truck rotated and traveled across the left shoulder, striking the left concrete barrier wall. It was re-directed south and came to rest on its wheels, partially in both the US95 transition ramp travel lanes.

No information was provided on the driver or passengers in the International truck.

The Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 41 fatal crashes resulting in 49 fatalities in 2024.

