104°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Man killed in early Saturday crash in Spaghetti Bowl

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Elaine Wynn, who with her then-husband Steve Wynn developed The Mirage, takes one final stroll ...
Elaine Wynn’s last tour of The Mirage: ‘A deeply personal place’
Students Tyler Houston, left, Chris Oh and Lexie Diaz demonstrate how they extract wastewater f ...
Nevada detecting ‘very high’ COVID levels in wastewater, CDC says
A visitor from Texas wins over $122K on slot machine at Treasure Island on July 16, 2024. (Trea ...
Texas man claims $122k slot win at Strip resort
President Evelyn Garcia Morales, right, speaks during a Clark County School Board meeting at th ...
CCSD won’t appeal court ruling reinstating powers to nonvoting trustees
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2024 - 6:16 pm
 

A 25-year-old Las Vegas man was killed when he was thrown from his 2005 Bentley after it went out of control and collided with a 2020 Yellow International truck in the Spaghetti Bowl early Saturday.

The driver was Khari Qiyam Cooper. He was northbound on Interstate 15 exiting to the the southbound U.S. 95 transition ramp about 5:35 a.m.

“The Bentley was traveling too fast for conditions and while negotiating a curve, it left the far-right travel lane and entered into the left travel lane, striking the right front of a 2020 Yellow International truck,” stated a Nevada Highway Patrol. crash report.

The car struck a concrete barrier wall and overturned while traveling across the barrier wall and struck a bridge pier, ejecting the driver. The Bentley was eventually engulfed in fire. Cooper was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The International truck rotated and traveled across the left shoulder, striking the left concrete barrier wall. It was re-directed south and came to rest on its wheels, partially in both the US95 transition ramp travel lanes.

No information was provided on the driver or passengers in the International truck.

The Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 41 fatal crashes resulting in 49 fatalities in 2024.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
State investigators probing wrong-way double fatal on 215
recommend 2
Quick downpours drench Summerlin area, flash flood warning near Jean
recommend 3
Know the 3 major heat-related health issues and what to do
recommend 4
Las Vegas street racing leaves 1 dead, injures another, police say
recommend 5
Fiery wrong-way crash kills 2 on 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas
recommend 6
Take these steps to avoid wrong-way drivers in Las Vegas (if you can)