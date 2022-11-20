Man riding a scooter fatally struck in North Las Vegas

Police say impairment by the scooter driver may have been a factor in the 8:30 p.m. crash near the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

A man riding a scooter crashed and was then fatally struck by vehicles in North Las Vegas Saturday night.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near the 3100 block of West Cheyenne Avenue. A man in his 50s was riding westbound on Cheyenne when he crashed in the roadway. He was then struck by multiple vehicles, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

He said the man died at the scene.

“At this time, it is believed that the deceased male may have been impaired at the time of his crash,” Cuevas said.

Impairment was not believed to be a factor in the vehicles hitting the scooter.

Cheyenne was closed from Simmons at the crash scene for the investigation, Cuevas said.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.