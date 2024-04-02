57°F
Metro officer injured in crash east of Strip

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 9:12 pm
 

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was hospitalized after a crash on Monday night.

The crash occurred east of the Strip near East Desert Inn Road and Paradise Drive, according to the department’s online collision log.

The extent of the officer’s injuries were not detailed.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

