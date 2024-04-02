Metro officer injured in crash east of Strip

The crash occurred near East Desert Inn Road and Paradise Drive, according to the department online log.

Judge dismisses case against alleged MS-13 leader, releases him from custody

Two wounded in shooting near UNLV

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was hospitalized after a crash on Monday night.

The crash occurred east of the Strip near East Desert Inn Road and Paradise Drive, according to the department’s online collision log.

The extent of the officer’s injuries were not detailed.

No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.