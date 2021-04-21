Missing Boulder City woman last seen in Henderson

Anyone with information on Trygstad’s whereabouts can call the Boulder City police at 702-293-9224.

Kathryn Mari Trygstad (Boulder City Police Department)

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Boulder City woman who last talked with her family on Friday morning.

Kathryn Mari Trygstad, 54, left her workplace on Wigwam Parkway in Henderson around 11 a.m., then went to a bank on Sunset Road and withdrew a large amount of money, according to a Boulder City Police Department release.

Trygstad is 5-foot-9 and 135 pounds with shoulder length gray-blond hair and hazel eyes. She was driving a dark metallic gray 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Nevada license plate 34H121 (VIN 2G1WC583289193663).

