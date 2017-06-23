Missing North Las Vegas woman, 85, found safe

Nancy Herman, 85 (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A missing 85-year-old woman who went missing Thursday evening in North Las Vegas has been found safe, police said.

Police had issued an alert Thursday night for Nancy Herman, who was last seen just before 5 p.m., walking away from her home near Ann Road and Ferrell Street. Police said Herman also suffers from high blood pressure.

North Las Vegas police tweeted a little before 9 p.m. that the woman had been found safe, but appeared to be dehydrated.

