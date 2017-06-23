ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local

Missing North Las Vegas woman, 85, found safe

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2017 - 7:42 pm
 
Updated June 22, 2017 - 9:15 pm

A missing 85-year-old woman who went missing Thursday evening in North Las Vegas has been found safe, police said.

Police had issued an alert Thursday night for Nancy Herman, who was last seen just before 5 p.m., walking away from her home near Ann Road and Ferrell Street. Police said Herman also suffers from high blood pressure.

North Las Vegas police tweeted a little before 9 p.m. that the woman had been found safe, but appeared to be dehydrated.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Local Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like