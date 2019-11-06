Mojave Max hibernates, contest open for Clark County students

Starting Tuesday, K-5 students in Clark County can guess when Max will re-emerge in the spring for a chance to win prizes.

Mojave Max, the famous Southern Nevada desert tortoise, officially emerged from his Springs Preserve burrow Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 1:28 pm. (Clark County)

It’s fall, and for fans of a certain desert tortoise, that can only mean one thing: Mojave Max is heading to his burrow to hibernate.

Starting Tuesday, K-5 students in Clark County can guess when Max will re-emerge in the spring for a chance to win prizes. The student who guesses closest to the correct day, hour and minute — without going over — will receive a pizza party for their class, a laptop and a field trip to Springs Preserve to meet Mojave Max.

Teachers in public, private and registered home schools can enter their students’ guesses at mojavemax.com.

